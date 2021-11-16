Man shot along Rorer Avenue SW in Roanoke Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found with a non-critical gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon outside a home in the 1300 block of Rorer Avenue SW.

The patient was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS to the hospital for treatment.

No suspects were found at the scene and no arrests were made.

Contact 540-344-8500 with helpful information. A text message (beginning with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) can be directed to 274637. Both methods can remain anonymous, according to Roanoke Police

