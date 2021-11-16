Advertisement

Multiple residents displaced and pets rescued following Lynchburg apartment fire

The fire started in the kitchen and left heavy smoke and water damage throughout the structure.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two dogs, a cat and a rabbit were all rescued Monday night from an apartment fire at Legacy at Linden Park (1000 Misty Mountain Road).

According to Lynchburg Fire Department Captain Matt Millner, a call that came in at around 8:30 p.m. led crews to a fire that started in the kitchen and left heavy smoke and water damage throughout the structure. The residents are temporarily displaced due to the damage.

No injuries were reported.

