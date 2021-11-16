Multiple residents displaced and pets rescued following Lynchburg apartment fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two dogs, a cat and a rabbit were all rescued Monday night from an apartment fire at Legacy at Linden Park (1000 Misty Mountain Road).

According to Lynchburg Fire Department Captain Matt Millner, a call that came in at around 8:30 p.m. led crews to a fire that started in the kitchen and left heavy smoke and water damage throughout the structure. The residents are temporarily displaced due to the damage.

No injuries were reported.

