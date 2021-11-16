Advertisement

Murphy, Mutts lead Virginia Tech past Radford 65-39

Murphy made four of Virginia Tech’s 10 3-pointers. Radford was just 2 of 24 from distance.
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 17 points, Justyn Mutts had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Virginia Tech beat Radford 65-39.

Murphy made four of Virginia Tech’s 10 3-pointers. Radford was just 2 of 24 from distance. Three of VT’s 3-pointers came in the final five minutes.

Mutts started Virginia Tech’s 13-0 run in the first half to build a 20-7 lead, and the Hokies led by at least seven points the rest of the half. Mutts also capped an 8-2 spurt to start the second half for a 13-point lead.

Keve Aluma added 10 points for Virginia Tech.

Most Read

3100 block of Williamson Road NE
One person dead in early morning shooting on Williamson Road
Franklin County fire at 10 Southern Key late Saturday night
No cause determined for Franklin County fire that put seven, including three firefighters, in hospitals
Roanoke Police search for details after victim taken by family to fire station with gunshot wound
Officer Michael Chandler
Fallen officer escorted from Roanoke to Big Stone Gap
Officer Michael Chandler
Officer dies after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap, man in custody

Latest News

Liberty Flames
Days scores 26, LSU finishes strong to beat Liberty 74-58
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young sits in the bench area with ice on his leg...
Chase Young’s season to end after Washington star injures hit right leg
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Zaven...
Panthers defeat 8-1 Cardinals with 34-10 victory in Newton’s return to team
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) avoids Virginia cornerback Nick Grant (1) during the...
Coan’s 3 TD throws lead No. 7 Notre Dame past Virginia 28-3