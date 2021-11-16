Advertisement

Our warming trend begins today

We’ll see a good amount of sunshine the next few days
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
  • A light breeze today
  • Warming trend peaks Wednesday
  • Late-week front brings showers

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

As the cold air pulls away, the warming trend begins Tuesday and Wednesday. This will take afternoon highs back to the low 60s Tuesday and perhaps nearing 70 by Wednesday. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures climb into the low 70s by Wednesday.
Temperatures climb into the low 70s by Wednesday.

As has been the case with most of our warmups, this too will be short-lived. Another cold front will arrive by Thursday taking temperatures tumbling again by the weekend.

Rain chances increase late Thursday.
Rain chances increase late Thursday.

THURSDAY COLD FRONT

Our next cold front will enter the region Thursday bringing an increased chance of showers to the region. At this time, it appears any rain should clear in time for Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse. The front will also cool temperatures down by the weekend.

The air is extremely dry right now outdoors. When you bring that inside your home and heat it up, the relative humidity drops even more. That leads to dry eyes, skin and even nosebleeds. You may want to add a humidifier to your home to add some water to the air. If you aren’t ready to spend money on one, here are a few optional tips:

What to do to keep the home from getting to dry.
What to do to keep the home from getting to dry.

PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE FRIDAY

The longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 580 years will take place during the pre-dawn hours of Friday, November 19th. Lunar means it will take place at night and this is as close as you can get to a total eclipse since the moon will be 97% covered in the Earth’s shadow during the peak.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19TIMINGWHAT TO EXPECT
Penumbral eclipse begins1:02 a.m.This phase is not easily seen by the naked eye.
Partial eclipse begins2:18 a.m.Earth’s umbra starts covering the Moon, making the eclipse more visible.
Maximum eclipse4:02 a.m.Earth’s shadow covers most of the Moon; reddish, brown, or yellow in color.
Partial eclipse ends5:47 a.m.Earth’s umbra completely leaves the Moon’s surface.
Penumbral eclipse ends
Penumbral eclipse ends7:03 a.m.At this point, the eclipse ends and Earth’s shadow completely moves away from the Moon.
The Earth's shadow will be cast onto the moon during a partial lunar eclipse that peaks around...
The Earth's shadow will be cast onto the moon during a partial lunar eclipse that peaks around 4 a.m. Friday.

