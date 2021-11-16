Advertisement

Person dies after being hit by pickup truck in Nelson County

(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Andre P. Derdeyn, 84 of Lovingston, died at the scene after being hit by a pickup truck Monday afternoon at Front Street and Brookside Lane.

The driver of a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling west along Brookside Lane before making a left turn onto Front Street and encountering a person standing in the south travel lane.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

According to Virginia State Police, no charges will be placed as sun glare was a contributing cause for the crash.

