Person dies after being hit by pickup truck in Nelson County
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOVINGSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Andre P. Derdeyn, 84 of Lovingston, died at the scene after being hit by a pickup truck Monday afternoon at Front Street and Brookside Lane.
The driver of a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling west along Brookside Lane before making a left turn onto Front Street and encountering a person standing in the south travel lane.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
According to Virginia State Police, no charges will be placed as sun glare was a contributing cause for the crash.
