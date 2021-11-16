Advertisement

Police cite no threat during “suspicious activity” investigation at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Police continue to investigate a report of “suspicious activity” on campus Tuesday morning, and have issued a Crime Alert to keep the population updated.

Police say they have not uncovered any information to determine there is a threat, and have not recommended disrupting normal campus activities.

Shortly before 7 a.m. November 16, the Virginia Tech Police Department got a report of suspicious activity in the area of Seitz Hall. An employee of the university reported encountering a person who asked “suspicious questions” regarding the times of activities on campus. The person also said he had a gun, but never showed one.

Police have not found anyone matching the description provided by the reporting party. That description is of a white male, college-aged and wearing a black hoodie, black mask and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other suspicious activity is asked to contact the Virginia Tech Police Department at 540-382-4343 and ask to speak with an officer. Information can also be submitted online at police.vt.edu/crime.html.

The Virginia Tech Police Department would like to remind all community members to:

  • Be aware of your surrounding and trust your instincts.
  • Report all suspicious people and circumstances immediately.
  • Be cautious in confronting suspicious persons. Call the Virginia Tech Police Department at 540-382-4343 or by dialing 911.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente
Fuente out as head football coach at Virginia Tech
Officer Michael Chandler
Fallen officer escorted from Roanoke to Big Stone Gap
SNAP
Virginia SNAP beneficiaries receive emergency allotment for November
Franklin County fire at 10 Southern Key late Saturday night
No cause determined for Franklin County fire that put seven, including three firefighters, in hospitals
3100 block of Williamson Road NE
One person dead in early morning shooting on Williamson Road

Latest News

The shooting death of the Roanoke man was the third act of gun violence police responded to...
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend homicide
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving Big Stone Gap police officer,...
Congressman Griffith honors officer killed in line of duty
Washington County, VA electric school bus
$2 million in grants awarded for electric school buses in Virginia
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente
Fuente out as head football coach at Virginia Tech