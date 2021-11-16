Police cite no threat during “suspicious activity” investigation at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Police continue to investigate a report of “suspicious activity” on campus Tuesday morning, and have issued a Crime Alert to keep the population updated.

Police say they have not uncovered any information to determine there is a threat, and have not recommended disrupting normal campus activities.

Shortly before 7 a.m. November 16, the Virginia Tech Police Department got a report of suspicious activity in the area of Seitz Hall. An employee of the university reported encountering a person who asked “suspicious questions” regarding the times of activities on campus. The person also said he had a gun, but never showed one.

Police have not found anyone matching the description provided by the reporting party. That description is of a white male, college-aged and wearing a black hoodie, black mask and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other suspicious activity is asked to contact the Virginia Tech Police Department at 540-382-4343 and ask to speak with an officer. Information can also be submitted online at police.vt.edu/crime.html.

The Virginia Tech Police Department would like to remind all community members to:

Be aware of your surrounding and trust your instincts.

Report all suspicious people and circumstances immediately.

Be cautious in confronting suspicious persons. Call the Virginia Tech Police Department at 540-382-4343 or by dialing 911.

