Roanoke City Manager says weekend gun violence “illustrates” the importance of prevention conversation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three shootings happened in Roanoke City in less than 12 hours over the weekend, one of which is being investigated as a homicide.

This, all less than a week after a city Gun Violence Prevention Task Force meeting. While discouraging, the Roanoke City manager says that this kind of behavior illustrates the need that the city faces in preventing gun violence in the community.

“It illustrates why we’re having the conversation that we are having. “This is an issue that is not going away, so it requires a full press, and as comprehensive of as response as we can provide,” explains Bob Cowell, Roanoke City Manager. “So we’ll continue to do what we’ve been doing and do more of it. Do as much as we can on the law enforcement side, but again, as we’ve been saying all along, law enforcement alone isn’t going to solve this issue or this problem.”

Cowell went on to encourage community members to get involved by coming forward if they know something to help prevent the continuation of violent crime.

