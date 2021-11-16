Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend homicide

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have officially identified the man killed in a weekend shooting.

Clayton T. Williams, 46 of Roanoke, died at the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning in the 3100 block of Williamson Road NE.

According to police, the initial call of shots fired came in around 5 a.m. As officers were responding to the scene, they learned that someone at the scene had been shot. Officers found a man with a critical injury outside of a home in the area. They pronounced him dead on scene.

Investigators say they did not find any suspects on scene and have made no arrests. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

This shooting was one of three in the City of Roanoke over the weekend. In fact, it was the third in just 10 hours.

One man was hospitalized after a shooting in the 4800 block of Eden Drive earlier in the morning Sunday.

Another person shot Saturday night was taken to Fire-EMS Station #5 on Orange Avenue in a private vehicle. This came after Roanoke Police said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

WDBJ7 spoke with Mayor Sherman Lea Monday about the weekend of violence. According to Mayor Lea, Roanoke’s youth and adults are making poor decisions. But he said he’s encouraged by some of the actions being taken to curb the violence.

Anyone with information about this incident or any of the others is asked to call (540)344-8500and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

