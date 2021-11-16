Advertisement

United Way of Central Virginia surpasses October food drive goal, sets record

The organization collected over 14,000 pounds of food in its October food drive.
The organization collected over 14,000 pounds of food in its October food drive.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The United Way of Central Virginia is celebrating a milestone record.

The organization put on an October food drive with a goal of collecting 10,000 pounds of food.

After tallying everything up, they got more than 14,000 pounds of food.

That’s a record for them, and they couldn’t be more excited.

“Especially during this time of the year, where the holidays are coming up and we’re thinking about family and food and to think about people that don’t have that, I think it really speaks to people’s hearts,” said Dawn Wise, director of community engagement.

The donations are now being distributed to area food banks, just in time for the holidays.

