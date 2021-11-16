VDH partners with libraries for COVID antigen at-home test kits

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced a partnership with 18 libraries and library systems across the commonwealth to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost. The pilot program runs through Friday, Dec. 31. Additional libraries may opt into the program later, according to VDH.

Click here for the list of participating libraries.

You can pick up a virtually-guided Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from the library, use it in the privacy of your home and receive digital test results in 15 minutes, says VDH. The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities and other vulnerable populations.

“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, DO MPH, deputy director, Office of Epidemiology. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather.”

The at-home test kit uses the eMed digital platform. Users will need a mobile device or computer to create an account and join a virtual testing session with an eMed assistant, who guides users through the testing process. Once the test has been completed, VDH says, the user will receive a test result within 15 minutes, and eMed will report the results to VDH.

You can request a free test kit from your local library by following the library’s guidelines. VDH recommends that tests be used within two weeks to avoid expiration.

If you are feeling ill, call your library about contactless pickup options or send someone to pick up the test kit for you.

For more information, visit the library program webpage or email testinginfo@vdh.virginia.gov. Other testing sites/options can be found on the VDH testing locator page.

