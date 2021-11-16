Advertisement

Virginia court denies James Fields Jr.’s appeal

This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James...
This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr. Fields is the man accused of driving a car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally.((Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File))
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/AG Herring press release) - The Virginia Court of Appeals has denied an appeal by the man convicted of driving a car into a group of pedestrians in Charlottesville during the 2017 Unite the Right Rally, killing Heather Heyer and injuring others.

James Alex Fields Jr. was convicted In December 2018 on one count of first-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

He was sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years and a fine.

“We will never forget the mayhem, violence, hate, and death that white supremacists brought to Charlottesville for their Unite the Right Rally, and we must ensure that every individual who broke the law or incited violence on that fateful day is brought to justice,” Herring said in the release. “My team and I will continue to do everything we can to put a stop to the white supremacist violence that we are seeing in the commonwealth and across the country, and I will hold any racist or white supremacist accountable if they act on their hate.”

The Virginia Court of Appeals decision was unanimous.

In the release, Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania is quoted saying, “Appellate review of criminal convictions is an important part of the legal process and our office is pleased that all of Mr. Fields convictions and sentences were unanimously affirmed.”

Click here to read the court of appeals ruling.

