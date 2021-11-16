Volunteers needed for 2021 Drumstick Dash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Rescue Mission is asking for volunteers to help with their biggest single-day event of the year.

The Drumstick Dash is just over a week away, and the Rescue Mission is still in need of volunteers to help serve as crowd control and other positions necessary to facilitate the event. Organizers are expecting thousands of people to participate in the run and say that the money raised will go towards making thousands of meals.

“Know that by volunteering, you are a critical component to this race, and so you are making sure that those people are fed when it comes to the rest of the year.”

The Rescue Mission is looking for about 100 more volunteers. Organizers say that volunteers will been needed from 7:15am to about 10:30am. For information about how to get involved, click here.

As of now, around 4,000 people have signed up to run. There is also an option to participate virtually.

The 2020 Drumstick Dash was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

