West Piedmont Health District vaccination rates impacted by 5 to 11-year-old eligibility

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the West Piedmont Health District has been challenged with low vaccination rates, over the last month their efforts seemed to be effective.

“I’d first just like to applaud those who did what we asked them to do and got their vaccinations, our lobbies have been full of people getting their boosters and we are really pleased about that,” said Nancy Bell, Population Health Manager & PIO with the West Piedmont Health District.

For the first time since the vaccine was made available rates in Henry County reached over 50% last month, however those numbers are back down to 44%.

Bell says that is due to the latest addition of age groups being made eligible. Similar to how the rates dipped when it became available to all adults.

“We started through age groups in and the numbers when down and that’s why, you put the new population in, you have to take what ever that percent of the population is and add it back in,” said Bell.

Bell says they have legitimate concerns that parents who are refusing vaccination, will not let their children receive the vaccine.

“We are working with our public school systems and we are actually bringing the opportunities to them walking parents through the process of what kind of symptoms to expect,” said Bell.

Even though rates have been on a positive trend, Bell says the district still has a lot of room to improve.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.