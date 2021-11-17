Advertisement

BBB warns against online holiday shopping scams

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As more people start searching for Christmas gifts online, the Better Business Bureau has some tips for safe online shopping.

The BBB warns social media sites will often display retailers advertising a good deal on something you may have recently searched for, but those can’t always be trusted.

They advise against storing your credit card on retail websites, because those sites can be hacked, and your information could be leaked to cybercriminals.

For that reason, officials say it’s important to use credit cards instead of debit cards online, so a charge can be disputed if needed.

“You want to make sure that your computer is properly protected with malware and virus protection. You want to make sure you’re only entering payment information on sites with the gold lock or “htpps” so it’s protected. More importantly than that though is making sure you’re on legitimate sites,” says Julie Wheeler, President of the BBB Serving Western Virginia.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to review the store’s return policy when making a purchase, especially when obtaining gift receipts.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP
Benefits loaded for Virginia SNAP beneficiaries getting emergency allotment for November
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente
Fuente out as head football coach at Virginia Tech
The shooting death of the Roanoke man was the third act of gun violence police responded to...
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend homicide
FILE: Former Virginia Tech Football Coach Justin Fuente
Hokie fans react to Justin Fuente’s departure
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

Holiday Hometown Helpers-Robin and Jean
Two jobs. Four kids. Busy mom is latest recipient of Hometown Holiday Helpers
Boy Hit While Stepping Off School Bus Speaks During Recovery
Henry County school bus hit-and-run victim speaks out about his recovery
The Blue Ridge institute and Museum will host a 'Hammer-In' Saturday in Ferrum.
Blue Ridge Institute to host ‘Hammer-In’ Saturday
Boy Hit While Stepping Off School Bus Speaks During Recovery
Boy Hit While Stepping Off School Bus Speaks During Recovery