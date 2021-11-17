Advertisement

Blue Ridge Institute to host ‘Hammer-In’ Saturday

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Carter Hundley’s hammer sings as he shapes a piece of mild steel into a drive hook.

When he isn’t sharing his skills with school groups and other visitors to the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum, he works in his own blacksmith shop nearby.

“I’m not just a knife smith. I’m not just an architectural smith, but I do like to do everything,” Hundley told WDBJ7 Wednesday afternoon. “My general go-to answer for my favorite thing to make is something I’ve never made before. Like I said, I love that process of figuring it out.”

Saturday, fellow members of the Old Dominion Blacksmith Association will join Hundley for the ‘BRIM Hammer-In.’

The event will include a day of demonstrations and fun activities for anyone with an interest in blacksmithing.

Beth Worley is the Director of the Blue Ridge Institute.

“We want people to come out and bring their families, the kids, and have a hands-on experience if you want to and learn the tradition of blacksmithing,” Worley said. “And maybe you’ll be interested and go home and get your own shop together.”

“It’s not that hard of a trade,” Carter Hundley told us. “It seems really scary and the fire is really hot. And it is, but I burn myself more cooking than forging, so if you have any reservations about trying it or want to see it, by all means, this is the perfect event.”

This is the first ‘BRIM Hammer-In,’ but the Blue Ridge institute is confident it will become a popular event with a long history at the 1800s farm.

The ‘BRIM Hammer-In’ runs for 9 to 5 on Saturday. To purchase tickets online, click on the following link:

Blue Ridge Institute & Museum Hammer-In

