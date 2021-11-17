Advertisement

Chesterfield police K9 dies following cancer diagnosis

K9 Hondo
K9 Hondo(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police K9 Hondo was laid to rest following a late-stage cancer diagnosis.

Chesterfield police said K9 Hondo died on Nov. 13 with his handler and family by his side.

“Hondo was known for his tremendous work effort and was a master of his craft. He located numerous missing subjects and items involved in crimes during his career,” police said.

K9 Hondo was with the department for six years and had two handlers.

“K-9 Hondo will be missed by all but will continue to watch over his two handlers and our officers and K-9s who serve Chesterfield County,” police said.

Rest in peace, K9 Hondo. We're thankful for the time we had with you. K-9 Hondo was recently diagnosed with late-stage...

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

