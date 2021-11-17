City looks at next steps in addressing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The goal of Roanoke’s Homeless Assistance Team is to get people off the street and into shelters, and that may have to happen sooner rather than later to avoid charges.

After an increase in unsheltered people sleeping outdoors, as well as rising concern from business owners and residents, the city of Roanoke is considering an ordinance that would make camping on public sidewalks in the downtown service district a class 4 misdemeanor, carrying a maximum fine of $250.

The city’s Human Services Administrator Matt Crookshank says as of July, the city counted 44 people sleeping outdoors.

Despite sufficient shelter space, and more than 100 beds available across their partners, not everyone wants to accept their help.

“We have folks that are just resistant to engaging with us or really any provider in the community, they’ve had bad experiences with society in general, and it’s part of our responsibility to build those relationships,” explains Crookshank.

Roanoke’s HAT program has already begun the process of scaling back on tent distribution to the homeless, directing them to places like the Rescue Mission, which is allowing after-hours intake during colder months.

“We’re only distributing tents now to folks if they’ve had a permanent suspension from one of the shelters or from the shelter system and if they’re actively working with HAT on shelter solutions,” says Crookshank.

Beyond just housing, the city recognizes the importance of treating mental health and addiction in the unsheltered population.

“We work closely with Blue Ridge Behavioral Health Care to make sure folks have access to mental health services or substance use services if they’re willing to go that route,” adds Crookshank. “There will be folks I’m sure that will probably move to other areas of the city, out of downtown. So we’ll continue to work with folks and work through solutions if the ordinance passes.”

We also reached out to Downtown Roanoke Inc, the President and CEO Tina Workman, telling us in a statement they are working with downtown stakeholders to further explore this issue and how they can be part of the solution to end homelessness.

The city council is expected to vote on this issue at its first meeting in December.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.