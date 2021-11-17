Advertisement

Crossroads Social House, a family entertainment center opens in Wytheville

By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new 25,000-square-foot family entertainment center is now open in Wytheville.

It is called Crossroads Social House.

It’s a ‘fun’ center where you can do a little bit of everything.

There are 14 bowling lanes-- six of the lanes are separate and can be used for private events.

There’s also a laser tag arena, a trampoline jump zone, and four party rooms.

For the young at heart, there are also two entertainment areas with reclining chairs and television where people can watch sports or movies.

The owner says opening the facility is something he’s always wanted to do.

“I’ve lived in Wytheville for many, many years now so this is a great spot. We are right at two major interstates. There are lots of travelers that pass through and we’re 30 minutes – we’ve got several counties that surround us,” said Nick Patel the owner of Crossroads Social House.

“Being someone who grew up here, as a child here—we had to go to Roanoke. We had to go to Bristol. We had to go to all these different areas and here – it’s just here right in our back yard. It’s a really cool aspect to have grown up here,” said Jake Lewis the general manager of Crossroads.

There’s also an arcade, a restaurant/bar with indoor and outdoor dining, as well as billiards and darts upstairs.

The restaurant offers appetizers like fried pickles, wings, nachos, bacon cheese fries, beer-battered onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and sweet tots. The owner hopes to expand the menu as they continue to grow.

You can learn more about Crossroads by visiting their website.

