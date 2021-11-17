Advertisement

Former Fleming principal, football coach Miller dies

Former Fleming Principal and Coach George Miller
Former Fleming Principal and Coach George Miller(WDBJ7)
By Travis Wells
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular former high school principal and coach has died.

George “Kila” Miller was a graduate of William Fleming High School and Elizabeth City State University, where he played football and wrestled. He is a member of the Hall of Fame at Elizabeth City State. 

He taught health and physical education at Fleming for 16 years and served as principal there for another 14. During his tenure he served as an assistant football coach and later the head coach for the Colonels football team, winning District Coach of the Year honors three times. He was a nine-time district coach of the Year as the school’s head wrestling coach. 

Miller retired from Roanoke City Schools in 2009, after serving 35 years. 

