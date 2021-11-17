Lynchburg City Schools hopes hiring events will attract talent

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools held its second hiring event within a month’s time Wednesday.

A number of positions were featured Wednesday.

Those included substitute teachers, school nurse, school secretary and much more.

LCS says its partnership with Virginia Career Works should help them fill positions.

“Virginia Career Works has access to many people who are now very openly and very actively seeking positions and so we would love the opportunity to be able to meet them and connect with with any openings and opportunities within Lynchburg City Schools,” said Victoria Watts, Lynchburg City Schools senior talent acquisition specialist.

They plan to hold future hiring events in the new year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.