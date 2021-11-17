Advertisement

Mill Mountain Zoo asking for linen donations

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The old linens and towels taking up space in the back of your closet and now be put to good use.

Officials with Mill Mountain Zoo are asking for donations of gently used sheets, blankets and towels for the animals. They are used for bedding in the winter months, covering animal cages when transporting them to the vet, and as enrichment for the animals.

“Anything we can have is a cost-saving to us,” explains Jessie Coffman, Development Director for Mill Mountain Zoo. “We actually have decreased attendance during the winter, so that’s one of those things that it’s nice that we don’t have to purchase. If you’re cleaning out your closet, it something that’s usually not very difficult to part with.”

Linens can be dropped off at the zoo’s front gate any time during regular business hours. They are currently open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The zoo is still accepting donations for its match campaign, as well, until December 31.

