Radford officers still searching for those responsible for beheading deer

(WRDW)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nearly a month after law enforcement in Radford began investigating several deer beheadings, those officials say they have yet to solve the case.

The Radford City Sheriff’s Office posted the status update on the investigation Wednesday morning, saying the agency has been working diligently with the Radford Police Department and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Despite following up on dozens of leads, the agency said they’ve not been able to solve the case and arrest the person or people responsible.

According to officers with the sheriff’s office, during the early morning hours of October 13, 2021, two large whitetail deer were shot with what investigators believe was a crossbow. Both deer had their heads, antlers and tails cut from their bodies. The remaining carcasses were left in the field, near Park Road, visible to anyone passing by, according to the sheriff’s office.

Potential charges for the person or people responsible so far include:

29.1-548 poaching

29.1-521 possession illegal animal

29.1-523 spotlighting (Any person who kills or attempts to kill any deer between a half hour after sunset and a half hour before sunrise by use of a light attached to any vehicle or a spotlight or flashlight shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.)

29.1-523.1 can seize weapons

29.1-524 can seize vehicles

18.2-280 discharge firearm in public

28.2-56.1 reckless handling firearm

The Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who reached out and submitted tips, assuring them their leads have been followed.

Monetary pledges from people in the community, along with a GoFundMe, have brought the potential reward to $4,116 to anyone who provides the information necessary for an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“At this point this may be the only way this case will be solved,” investigators wrote in the Facebook post.

