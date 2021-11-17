Advertisement

Roanoke College chemistry professor will compete on Jeopardy!

Hollis has been trying to get on Jeopardy! for the last 40 years.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - In Dr. Gary Hollis’ Wednesday afternoon organic chemistry class, everyday is a good day.

“Chemistry is cool. I don’t know why people have such a fear of it, maybe the math part,” said Hollis.

Everyday is a good day, except on test day, he told us. But Dr. Hollis likes test, and he’s taken the same one a few times over.

“Taken the test probably more times than I can count, the qualifying test, I’ve gotten to the in person interview part of their process, five, six, or seven times,” said Hollis.

For the last four decades, Hollis has tried, and tried again, to be a contestant holding a buzzer, ready to provide a question for an answer.

“I have always, since I was a tiny kid watching black and white television, enjoyed watching game shows. As a kid I thought, I will be on that show one day,” said Hollis.

A few weeks ago, his childhood prophecy came true.

“It was wonderful, being on that stage, doing jeopardy, something I wanted to do my whole life,” said Hollis.

Hollis is one of 15 professors across the country competing in the first ever college professors tournament. Miyam Bialik is the host.

While he couldn’t say how he fared, he can teach a lesson on his Jeopardy journey, one that his students won’t be tested on.

“If you want to do something in life, be persistent, this was 40 years, 40 years of trying,” said Hollis.

The tournament begins on Monday December 6th at 7:30 on Your Hometown Station.

