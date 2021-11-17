Advertisement

Roanoke doctor sentenced for over-prescribing opioids

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A Roanoke doctor has been sentenced to 36 months in prison and fined $10,000 for distributing and dispensing Schedule II controlled substances to patients “outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose,” according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The controlled substances in this case included high dosages of morphine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone, according to U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.

“Ms. Lewis violated her patients’ trust by placing her own greed before their very real needs. This significant sentence sends a strong message that our office will continue to investigate and prosecute any in the health care system who seek to illegally profit from the opioid crisis.”

According to evidence presented in court, Verna Mae Lewis, 70, made more than $523,000 profit from illegally prescribing opioids. The evidence also demonstrated she prescribed patients the same regimen of opioids month after month without tapering and, in some cases, escalated dosages without medical justification, according to Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh says she issued the prescriptions following little to no medical examination, without supporting records or diagnostic studies, and in contravention of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Virginia Board of Medicine.

Kavanaugh says Lewis continued to prescribe opioids to patients in spite of their documented histories of substance abuse, accidental overdoses and previous terminations from other medical practices for testing positive for cocaine and other illicit drugs.

As part of her guilty plea, Lewis agreed to surrender her medical licenses and registrations, to never apply for their reinstatement, and to never practice medicine in the future.

