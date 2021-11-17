Advertisement

Sasser, Edwards lead No. 15 Houston past Virginia 67-47

Houston forced Virginia (1-2) into 17 turnovers, which the Cougars turned into 16 points.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Virginia coach Tony Bennett watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Associated Press
Nov. 16, 2021
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 points and No. 15 Houston used a suffocating defensive effort to defeat Virginia, 67-47, on Tuesday night.

Sasser and Edwards combined to shoot 11 of 24 from the field and 9 of 13 on 3-pointers. The Cougars (3-0) shot 49% from the field and 11 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Houston forced Virginia (1-2) into 17 turnovers, which the Cougars turned into 16 points.

Houston held the Cavaliers to 35% shooting and 4 of 19 on 3-pointers.

