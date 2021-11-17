Sasser, Edwards lead No. 15 Houston past Virginia 67-47

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 points and No. 15 Houston used a suffocating defensive effort to defeat Virginia, 67-47, on Tuesday night.

Sasser and Edwards combined to shoot 11 of 24 from the field and 9 of 13 on 3-pointers. The Cougars (3-0) shot 49% from the field and 11 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Houston forced Virginia (1-2) into 17 turnovers, which the Cougars turned into 16 points.

Houston held the Cavaliers to 35% shooting and 4 of 19 on 3-pointers.