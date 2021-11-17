School bus driver relieved from route after child improperly let off bus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City Schools bus driver has been removed from the driver’s route, after a child was let off the bus without a guardian present.

The Durham Bus company says the student got off at the wrong stop - and the driver did not see the child’s orange tag, which is used to show the student must have a guardian present when getting off the bus.

We’re told a community member assisted in making sure the student was safely united with parents.

Roanoke City Schools says Durham has provided additional training for drivers on the importance of checking for that orange tag.

