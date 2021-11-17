Search of home in NW Roanoke yields illegal drugs; two in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police took two people into custody and seized illegal drugs after a search of a house Wednesday.

Police say November 17, 2021, the Roanoke Valley Regional Drug Unit used a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Orange Avenue NW. The search, with federal law enforcement and Virginia State Police, was instigated by “numerous complaints from Roanoke residents regarding potential drug use or sales” from the home.

Investigators seized illegal narcotics, money and a gun from the home, according to police. Two occupants of the house were found to have outstanding felony warrants from other jurisdictions and they were taken into custody. Their names have not been released.

Officers contacted the City of Roanoke Code Enforcement because of “potentially unsafe living conditions in the residence,” according to police. Code Enforcement condemned the home because of multiple code violations.

Police released a statement, saying, “We want to thank all the community members who called in complaints or information about this address. Your assistance was vital during this investigation and would not have been successful without you. Also, thank you to our state, local and federal public safety partners for your assistance and the resources you provided during the investigation.”

