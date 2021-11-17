Advertisement

Starbucks gives out free reusable red cups Thursday

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.
Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cup.(Starbucks via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks red season continues with free limited-edition reusable cups.

The coffee chain is giving out the limited-edition red cups Thursday, Nov. 18, while supplies last.

Customers just have to order a holiday or fall drink, like a pumpkin spice latte, peppermint mocha or a chestnut praline latte.

In a nod to Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, the cup is made with 50% recycled material.

This is the fourth annual “Red Cup Day” giveaway.

Starbucks always gives a 10-cent discount to customers who bring in their own reusable cups.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP
Benefits loaded for Virginia SNAP beneficiaries getting emergency allotment for November
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente
Fuente out as head football coach at Virginia Tech
The shooting death of the Roanoke man was the third act of gun violence police responded to...
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend homicide
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
FILE: Former Virginia Tech Football Coach Justin Fuente
Hokie fans react to Justin Fuente’s departure

Latest News

Photo: Michael Holzworth
Virginia flags to be lowered in honor of fallen officer
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
Drug epidemic deadliest ever in US
The CDC has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Maryland from a person who recently returned to...
CDC: Moneypox reported in Maryland
Researchers suggest the world is currently not ready to deal with an influenza pandemic like...
Researchers suggest future flu pandemic could be worse than COVID-19