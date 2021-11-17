Temperatures soar ahead of another strong cold front

Warming trend peaks today

Late-week front brings showers

Much colder weekend

WEDNESDAY

The warming trend the started Tuesday expands Wednesday. This will take afternoon highs back to the low 60s Tuesday and perhaps nearing 70 by Wednesday. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies.

Beautiful sunshine will allow our highs to soar into the lower 70s.

As has been the case with most of our warmups, this too will be short-lived. Another cold front will arrive by Thursday evening which takes temperatures tumbling again by the end of the week into the weekend.

Rain chances increase late Thursday. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY COLD FRONT

Our next cold front will enter the region Thursday bringing an increased chance of showers to the region. It will also bring back a strong gusty wind from the northwest. We could see some wind gusts late Thursday in the 20-30mph range. At this time, it appears any rain should clear in time for Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse. The front will also cool temperatures down by the weekend.

A cold front will trigger a few showers Thursday followed by much colder weather Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

The air is extremely dry right now outdoors. When you bring that inside your home and heat it up, the relative humidity drops even more. That leads to dry eyes, skin and even nosebleeds. You may want to add a humidifier to your home to add some water to the air. If you aren’t ready to spend money on one, here are a few optional tips:

What to do to keep the home from getting to dry. (WDBJ Weather)

PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE FRIDAY

The longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 580 years ( February 18, 1440 ) will take place during the pre-dawn hours of Friday, November 19th. Lunar means it will take place at night and this is as close as you can get to a total eclipse since the moon will be 97% covered in the Earth’s shadow during the peak. The next chance to see a lunar eclipse last this long will be on February 8, 2669.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19 TIMING WHAT TO EXPECT Penumbral eclipse begins 1:02 a.m. This phase is not easily seen by the naked eye. Partial eclipse begins 2:18 a.m. Earth’s umbra starts covering the Moon, making the eclipse more visible. Maximum eclipse 4:02 a.m. Earth’s shadow covers most of the Moon; reddish, brown, or yellow in color. Partial eclipse ends 5:47 a.m. Earth’s umbra completely leaves the Moon’s surface.

Penumbral eclipse ends Penumbral eclipse ends 7:03 a.m. At this point, the eclipse ends and Earth’s shadow completely moves away from the Moon.