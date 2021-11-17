Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation reminds hunters of safety tips during deer season

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s deer hunting season here in Virginia, and for many that means taking to the ground and the sky via tree stand to scope out a buck.

“It’s like opening day of baseball season,” says Glen Mayhew, President of the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation. “It’s that first game, that anticipation. Getting out into the woods, seeing the sun come up and everything come to life, it’s exhilarating.”

Exhilaration accelerated when high up in a tree stand.

“It gives you elevation so you can see better,” explains Mayhew. “The other thing it does is it gets your scent up off the ground. Deer, one of the greatest abilities that they have is their nose to smell. If you can t get your scent above them, that helps when you’re deer hunting.”

Nationally, about 2,000 tree stand incidents are recorded annually.

“Each year in Virginia we see about 10 to 15 tree stand fall incidents that get recorded each year. In Virginia, that number, the falls, actually outweigh the firearms incidents when it comes to deer hunting,” he notes.

The Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation says that most incidents happen as a result of a slip or loss of grip when moving up or down the stand.

The foundation has guidelines they call the “ABC’s” that reminds hunters to inspect their equipment each year, buckle their harness, connect before you leave the ground, and tell someone your location while hunting in the woods.

Following these guidelines has helped reduce tree stand incidents nationally by 40% since 2016.

