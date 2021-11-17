VDH speaks on what high vaccination rate means for the holidays, winter season

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Just last week, Governor Ralph Northam announced a landmark achievement for the state in the fight against coronavirus: over 75% of Virginia adults are fully vaccinated.

This comes as the commonwealth heads toward the holidays and winter, times when many will be inside together.

“It is important to note that you can’t just use one statewide number and to look more, you know what’s going on really locally,” said Kim Foster, Central Virginia Health District population health community coordinator.

Foster says while the vaccination rate is encouraging, people should look to their own communities and personal circles for holiday guidance.

Some Virginia localities are reporting much higher rates of vaccinations than others.

“People need to kind of look at, what does that look like for them?” asked Foster. “Looking at vulnerability and risks for people that may be coming into your household as well as the people that are in your household if you’re having a gathering.”

Meanwhile, the weather is cooling down, with winter only about a month away.

With people being inside together more often, we asked Foster about the likelihood of another surge of cases.

“It’s hard to tell because we don’t know what’s to come,” said Foster. “But the more people that are vaccinated, the less likelihood we do have of cases being severe.”

The UVA coronavirus model says on our current path, another surge is not likely.

But, if one were to occur, it says it wouldn’t be nearly as high as the ones we’ve already experienced.

