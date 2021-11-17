Advertisement

Virginia Tech announces major gift for Innovation Campus

Virginia Tech Innovation Campus- Alexandria Construction Site
Virginia Tech Innovation Campus- Alexandria Construction Site
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 17, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced a major gift that will enhance research and education at the Innovation Campus in northern Virginia, and in Blacksburg.

Officials from Northrop Grumman announced the $12.5 million commitment during a news conference Wednesday morning in Alexandria.

The money will be used to expand work in the field of quantum information science and engineering.

“This partnership with Northrop Grumman will dramatically enhance the University’s work in a field that has a potential to reshape industries and profoundly alter the dynamics of national security,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands.

The Virginia Tech Innovation Campus plans to invest almost 16 million dollars on top of the gift from Northrop Grumman to establish the Center for Quantum Architecture and Software Development.

