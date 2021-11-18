Advertisement

Buena Vista’s Parry McCluer Middle School hands out turkey dinners

Students helped pass over frozen turkeys and side dishes as families drove up.
Students helped pass over frozen turkeys and side dishes as families drove up.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - At Buena Vista’s Parry McCluer Middle School, it was turkey day.

Students helped teachers and administrators pass out frozen turkeys and sides as families who signed up came through.

It was the third year for the program at Parry McCluer, which had started giving out the dinners on their own.

This year, they were joined by all the area schools through a grant from the Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany Counties.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke doctor sentenced for over-prescribing opioids
FILE: Roanoke City School Buses
School bus driver relieved from route after child improperly let off bus
SNAP
Benefits loaded for Virginia SNAP beneficiaries getting emergency allotment for November
Former Fleming Principal and Coach George Miller
Former Fleming principal, football coach Miller dies
Handcuffs graphic
Search of home in NW Roanoke yields illegal drugs; two in custody