Buena Vista’s Parry McCluer Middle School hands out turkey dinners

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - At Buena Vista’s Parry McCluer Middle School, it was turkey day.

Students helped teachers and administrators pass out frozen turkeys and sides as families who signed up came through.

It was the third year for the program at Parry McCluer, which had started giving out the dinners on their own.

This year, they were joined by all the area schools through a grant from the Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany Counties.

