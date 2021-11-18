Danville Police charge man in connection with Wednesday night shooting death

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have charged a man with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, in connection with Wednesday night’s shooting death of another man.

43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers is still being treated for injuries sustained in the incident; he showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound as police were investigating the shooting death.

Investigators arrived in the 100 block of Rocklawn Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shots fired call. They found Clarence James Martin, Jr. in front of a home with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators said the two men were shot at the same location on Rocklawn Avenue and do not believe this was a random act. The incident is still under investigation; police have not released information about the possible circumstances or timeline of the incident.

Neighbors in the area who may have surveillance cameras are asked to contact police at 434-799-6510 or 434-799-6508.

The Danville Police Department will host a HEART (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk on Rocklawn Avenue 4 p.m. Thursday. HEART walks, according to police, are a collaborative effort that features the Danville Police Department partnering with Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Services mental health experts to engage the community after a traumatic event. The teams provide updates on the crime and suspect information, according to police, and ensure any questions and concerns are addressed. Police say, “All efforts will be made to reduce fear and anxiety for the neighborhood after this traumatic event, including offering the services of the trained behavioral health staff involved in the walk or follow-up if needed.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.