Advertisement

Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee

The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head.(WZTV, BRENTWOOD PD, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Tennessee family’s pet Lab is being celebrated as a hero after alerting the neighborhood to the presence of an armed criminal.

“Gus” went after the convicted felon, who pulled a gun and shot him in the head. The noise alerted neighbors in the Brentwood subdivision who then called police.

Home security video helped police capture the suspect, 20-year-old Kequan Waller.

Gus was taken to the veterinarian, where he jumped off the stretcher and walked into the building himself.

Since the shooting, the Golden Labrador has made a full recovery and earned a new nickname, “superdog.”

His owners, the Dixon family, have even made Gus a superhero cape to celebrate his new found fame.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke doctor sentenced for over-prescribing opioids
FILE: Roanoke City School Buses
School bus driver relieved from route after child improperly let off bus
SNAP
Benefits loaded for Virginia SNAP beneficiaries getting emergency allotment for November
Former Fleming Principal and Coach George Miller
Former Fleming principal, football coach Miller dies
Handcuffs graphic
Search of home in NW Roanoke yields illegal drugs; two in custody

Latest News

Students helped pass over frozen turkeys and side dishes as families drove up.
Buena Vista’s Parry McCluer Middle School hands out turkey dinners
Virginia Tech Interim Coach Price Holds News Conference
Virginia Tech Interim Coach Price Holds News Conference
Modine Expanding in Buena Vista
Modine Expanding in Buena Vista
It's the tenth anniversary for the run.
Lexington’s Gobble Wobble celebrates tenth year
Gobble Wobble 5K Set for Thanksgiving
Gobble Wobble 5K Set for Thanksgiving