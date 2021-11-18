Fredericksburg man killed in Rockbridge County crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Fredericksburg man was killed in crash Wednesday in Rockbridge County.

Virginia State Police say David O’Brian Boxley, 64, was killed in the crash Wednesday, November 17 on Interstate 81, a mile north of Old Buena Vista Road.

Police say he was driving a Ford Escape SUV northbound, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Boxley was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

