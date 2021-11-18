Advertisement

Henry County school bus hit-and-run victim speaks out about his recovery

By Kendall Davis
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - When you ask 9-year-old Jaxon Harris how much he remembers about his bus ride home September 22, he doesn’t have much to say.

“It was a painful ride,” said Harris.

While details are missing, the pain of being struck with a truck in a hit-and-run while getting off his bus is etched into his mind.

However, his mother Kayla Stanley remembers every moment from the time she was informed of what happened.

“I was sitting over there just in shock and denial, going, it is just a scratch, it is just a scratch, like the whole ride I was going, it is just a scratch,” said Stanley.

Harris sustained a broken femur and head trauma, but his mother would not let that break her mentality.

“To me it was always not, it is going to be fine, he is going to get through this, it could take two months, but we are going to be okay, it is just a scratch,” said Stanley.

Now nearly two months later, Jaxon is back on his feet, but is still working to get back the life he’s known.

“Kids don’t know my limits; that why I’m still in a wheelchair at school,” said the 3rd grader.

While Harris is recovering, David Walker, the man accused of hitting Harris, is behind bars awaiting trial.

“As a mom, like, how do you care so little about someone’s life that you keep going, let alone a kid,” said Stanley.

Still, Stanley says she’s beyond grateful she did not lose her son.

“I’m am so thankful that he recovered the way he did, and that he is back to being my Jaxon,” said Stanley.

Hoping this will be just a scratch in his life story.

