Judah Bug Lemonade raises $1,300 for Angels of Assisi

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven-year-old, Judah Clements has taken the phrase, “when life gives you lemons” to a new level. The origins of the idea began after Judah and his dad enjoyed a glass of lemonade from a neighborhood stand. Months later, Judah then noticed there weren’t any beverages at a soccer game and wanted to be able to fulfill that need.

Judah Bug Lemonade has now grown into an entire operation. Judah’s lemonade can be found in businesses like FarmBurguesa, Elderberry’s and Gardner’s Frozen Treats. He also posts up at events around Roanoke, most recently at the Eureka Fall Festival.

Judah hasn’t stopped his operation there, he also supports organizations like the Mill Mountain Zoo and Angels of Assisi.

On Wednesday night, Judah and his team stopped by Angels of Assisi for the second straight year to drop off a special gift. $1,300 dollars to be exact and the majority of it will go directly to the adoption center.

“This money will definitely go to good use helping all of those animals. Not only with their medical care, but food and all the necessary prevention supplies they need,” said Director of Community Engagement, Dayna Reynolds.

Judah Bug Lemonade plans to continue helping out area organizations and looks forward to getting back out in the community as it warms up in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.