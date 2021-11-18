Advertisement

Jury trial scheduled in Tinder-related Blacksburg murder involving former VT football player

According to the Montgomery County circuit court clerk’s office, a jury trial has been set for...
According to the Montgomery County circuit court clerk’s office, a jury trial has been set for May 2022.(Pool)
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The case involving a former Virginia Tech football player who allegedly killed a man continues.

According to the Montgomery County Circuit Court clerk’s office, a jury trial has been set for May 2022.

The jury will consider a second-degree murder charge against Isimemen Etute, a former Virginia Tech football player who allegedly killed Jerry Paul Smith on Memorial Day.

According to the circuit clerk’s office, the matter was continued off record and Thursday’s 1:00 PM joint motion hearing will not happen.

According to witness testimonies from his September preliminary hearing, the reason for Etute’s May 31 visit to Smith’s apartment was to figure out if he was a man or a woman. This came after the two connected on Tinder and first met on April 10 and had oral sex.

Statements made in earlier hearings noted Etute thought Smith was a woman when they first met.

Witnesses say Etute later discovered Smith had been posing online as a woman named ‘Angie’ and allegedly punched him in the face, then left the apartment without calling 911.

Etute has been out on a $75,000 bond. With this, he is required to live with his family in Virginia Beach.

According to the court website, the trial is set for May 25 and 26 however, court officials say the dates may change.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP
Benefits loaded for Virginia SNAP beneficiaries getting emergency allotment for November
FILE: Roanoke City School Buses
School bus driver relieved from route after child improperly let off bus
Former Fleming Principal and Coach George Miller
Former Fleming principal, football coach Miller dies
Roanoke doctor sentenced for over-prescribing opioids
Handcuffs graphic
Search of home in NW Roanoke yields illegal drugs; two in custody

Latest News

State Police investigating fatal crash in Franklin County
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury to resume after fresh mistrial request
A cold front moves through late today trigger a few showers.
Thursday, November 18, Morning FastCast
Judah Bug Lemonade dropped off a $1,300 check to Angels of Assisi on Wednesday night.
Judah Bug Lemonade raises $1,300 for Angels of Assisi