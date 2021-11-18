Jury trial scheduled in Tinder-related Blacksburg murder involving former VT football player

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The case involving a former Virginia Tech football player who allegedly killed a man continues.

According to the Montgomery County Circuit Court clerk’s office, a jury trial has been set for May 2022.

The jury will consider a second-degree murder charge against Isimemen Etute, a former Virginia Tech football player who allegedly killed Jerry Paul Smith on Memorial Day.

According to the circuit clerk’s office, the matter was continued off record and Thursday’s 1:00 PM joint motion hearing will not happen.

According to witness testimonies from his September preliminary hearing, the reason for Etute’s May 31 visit to Smith’s apartment was to figure out if he was a man or a woman. This came after the two connected on Tinder and first met on April 10 and had oral sex.

Statements made in earlier hearings noted Etute thought Smith was a woman when they first met.

Witnesses say Etute later discovered Smith had been posing online as a woman named ‘Angie’ and allegedly punched him in the face, then left the apartment without calling 911.

Etute has been out on a $75,000 bond. With this, he is required to live with his family in Virginia Beach.

According to the court website, the trial is set for May 25 and 26 however, court officials say the dates may change.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.