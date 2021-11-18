Lexington’s Gobble Wobble celebrates tenth year

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s Gobble Wobble is set for next Thursday It’s a 5K run through Lexington to help you prepare for all those calories you’re going to eat later.

The annual run is organized by the Lexington-Rockbridge Jaycees as a fundraiser for the Rockbridge Area Health Center, the Rockbridge Area YMCA and the Chamber of Commerce.

They say the registration has been top notch so far. “The last I heard we were one of the largest 5Ks in the state, so we want to keep that going,” according to a Jaycees spokesman.

It’s the tenth anniversary of the run.

