Lexington’s Gobble Wobble celebrates tenth year

It's the tenth anniversary for the run.
It's the tenth anniversary for the run.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s Gobble Wobble is set for next Thursday It’s a 5K run through Lexington to help you prepare for all those calories you’re going to eat later.

The annual run is organized by the Lexington-Rockbridge Jaycees as a fundraiser for the Rockbridge Area Health Center, the Rockbridge Area YMCA and the Chamber of Commerce.

They say the registration has been top notch so far. “The last I heard we were one of the largest 5Ks in the state, so we want to keep that going,” according to a Jaycees spokesman.

It’s the tenth anniversary of the run.

