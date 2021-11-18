Advertisement

Liberty University donation helps Lynchburg organization reach goal in completing new STEM center

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One organization just received a large donation to help it complete a project years in the making.

Liberty University recently donated $25,000 to help the Jubilee Family Development Center.

The money helps Jubilee reach its monetary goal of $350,000 in making a new STEM center. The money is being used for renovations, programming and staffing costs.

They say the center will help adults get the education they need to get hired.

“I’m excited for our community, for a community that has 24% poverty rate, for all the businesses like Belvac and Delta Star that are having problems hiring persons, we’re in a place now we can help fill some of those gaps,” said Sterling Wilder, executive director.

They look to hold a ribbon cutting on the new center next month.

