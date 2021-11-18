Montgomery Museum begins move into new space

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History gave a behind-the-scenes tour of its new location Thursday.

The museum will now be located on Main Street in Christiansburg, at the former Wells Fargo Bank.

The new three-level building is five times the former location on Pepper Street, which will allow the museum to host many more group events and expansive exhibits.

“The museum can be in a prime location where visibility, exposure, and parking are now something that we can really take advantage of,” says Museum Executive Director Casey Jenkins.

The museum is hoping to raise $1.6 million to renovate the space. They’re hoping for work to be completed in the Summer or Fall of 2022.

