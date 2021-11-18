Advertisement

No threat found after claim of gun at Franklin County High School

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - There is no threat at Franklin County High School, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, after a claim about a gun on campus.

Sheriff’s investigators say that claim was made Thursday, November 18, and they conducted a joint investigation with school administration, finding it unfounded.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation of the claim is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

