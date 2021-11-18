Advertisement

One person dead, another injured in Danville shooting

Danville Police are investigating.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Investigators arrived at the 100 block of Rocklawn Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shots fired call.

There, officers found Clarence James Martin, Jr. in front of a home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to SOVAH Medical Center, where he died.

Shortly after discovering Martin, a 43-year-old man arrived at SOVAH with gunshot wounds. He was flown to another hospital, police said.

Investigators said the two men were shot at the same location on Rocklawn Ave. and do not believe this was a random act.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects.

Neighbors in the area who may have surveillance cameras are asked to contact police at 434-799-6510 or at 434-799-6508.

