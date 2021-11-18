Advertisement

State Police investigating fatal crash in Franklin County

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Franklin County early Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. on Virgil Goode Highway, about a tenth of a mile north of Doe Run Road.

Troopers say a 2003 GMC Sonoma was heading north on Route 220 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit the guardrail.

The driver, Cleo Ray Sloan, 71, of Rocky Mount, was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

