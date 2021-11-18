A strong front brings colder weather back to the region

One more warm afternoon (70s)

Cold front brings showers late Thursday

Much colder & windy weather this weekend

THURSDAY COLD FRONT

We start the day with sunshine Thursday which helps bring afternoon temperatures back to the upper 60s to low 70s. Our next cold front will enter the region Thursday bringing an increased chance of showers between 4 p.m. (west) and exiting around 8 p.m. (east). Rain will be very light, generally less than .25″. It will also bring back a gusty wind from the northwest by the evening.

A cold front moves in early Thursday evening with scattered showers. (WDBJ)

Temperatures will drop rapidly behind the strong cold front. We’ll go from the 70s Thursday afternoon to lows in the upper 20s and low 30s Friday morning. Skies should quickly clear behind the front early Friday morning leading to a great viewing of the partial lunar eclipse (see below).

A cold front brings a major temperature drop for Friday. (WDBJ)

PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE FRIDAY

The longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 580 years ( February 18, 1440 ) will take place during the pre-dawn hours of Friday, November 19th. Lunar means it will take place at night and this is as close as you can get to a total eclipse since the moon will be 97% covered in the Earth’s shadow during the peak. The next chance to see a lunar eclipse last this long will be on February 8, 2669.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19 TIMING WHAT TO EXPECT Penumbral eclipse begins 1:02 a.m. This phase is not easily seen by the naked eye. Partial eclipse begins 2:18 a.m. Earth’s umbra starts covering the Moon, making the eclipse more visible. Maximum eclipse 4:02 a.m. Earth’s shadow covers most of the Moon; reddish, brown, or yellow in color. Partial eclipse ends 5:47 a.m. Earth’s umbra completely leaves the Moon’s surface.

Penumbral eclipse ends Penumbral eclipse ends 7:03 a.m. At this point, the eclipse ends and Earth’s shadow completely moves away from the Moon.

The Earth's shadow will be cast onto the moon during a partial lunar eclipse that peaks around 4 a.m. Friday. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

You’ll need a jacket again this weekend. Cold, northwest winds bring several days of blustery and colder weather for Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. The winds also remain strong starting Friday and lasting into Sunday.

Several rounds of colder air drop south into the region for the weekend and lingers into the week of Thanksgiving. (WDBJ)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Another cold front will move through the region later Sunday into Monday. This front will once again bring us a chance of showers, but it will also bring in a reinforcing shot of colder air. The coldest of the air will build in on Tuesday where highs will only be in the 30s and 40s.