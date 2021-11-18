Two jobs. Four kids. Busy mom is latest recipient of Hometown Holiday Helpers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The balmy temperature sure didn’t feel like the holidays- but the spirit of giving was in the air when WDBJ7′s Robin Reed and Jean Jadhon met Kia Jones.

Jones was presented with $700 outside her Clifton Forge apartment to help the family this holiday season as part of Hometown Holiday Helpers.

" You don’t know what a blessing this is to my family, especially with the holidays coming up,” said Jones, who is a mom of four. Ava is two. Alonzo is four. Xavier is one and the oldest is Zayana, who is 12.

“There’s no down time, none,” said Jones.

If thinking about that makes you tired, consider this: Jones works two jobs- walking to both. One job is at a Kroger grocery store in the deli and another is at a local laundromat. She sometimes works both jobs in the same day.

Jones also picks up jobs for elderly residents at a nearby assisted living home. “I’ll go up do their laundry for them and [I] won’t charge more than five dollars and that’s whether it’s four or five loads,” said Jones. “Everybody is on a fixed income. I get it. Times are hard.”

“I also do hair, braiding and sewing. Anybody [who] needs their hair done, they come to me,” said Jones. “Cleaning, cooking- anything I can find, anything I can do is what I do.”

Jones husband also works.

“He works from like six in the morning until five o’clock at night,” Jones said. “Then [he[ comes home, does dishes, change Pampers while I’m off working.”

While they’re both working now, the pandemic hit the family when Jones’s husband lost his job. “So it hit us pretty hard,” she said.

Her work at the local assisted living facility at the time was only bringing in $36 a week. That’s what pulled the family through.

“We had to make that $36 a week stretch with three kids who were still in Pampers, on top of worrying about lights, gas for our car, clothes for the kids. It was a lot, but we pulled through. We made it,” Jones said.

While the family is doing better now, Jones said the $700 gift card will help for the holidays.

“It means a lot. It means I can get my kids the gifts they actually want instead of having to settle for less than they deserve, especially for my oldest,” Jones said.

Her oldest is Zayana, who helps take care of her younger siblings and many times cooks and cleans. She can now trade grownup duties and take the time for a Christmas wish.

“I would like a hover board,” said Zayana. “And I would like an American Girl doll.”

“She deserves it,” said Kia Jones. “It means a lot to me. I’m trying not to cry. It means so much to me. So thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

