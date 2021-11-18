Advertisement

Virginia Tech’s JC Price: ‘Humbled’ to coach alma mater

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Virginia Tech’s J.C. Price never expected to be the Virginia Tech head football coach at his alma mater. Price said Thursday he was humbled when athletic director Whit Babcock asked him become the interim coach of the program.

The Hokies’ co-defensive line coach described the week’s events that led up to his promotion as “bittersweet.”

Justin Fuente decided to leave Virginia Tech rather than remain with his future unclear.

The Hokies play at Miami on Saturday and close the regular season at Virginia next weekend. Price says wants the Hokies to cap off the season as winners.

