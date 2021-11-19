Advertisement

“2 Chill Restaurant” joins the scene in downtown Roanoke

2 Chill Restaurant is located at 312 2nd Street SW.
2 Chill Restaurant is located at 312 2nd Street SW.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of downtown Roanoke’s newest restaurants is up and running after a soft opening in late October.

Anny Hernandez and Jonathan Shannon are the owners of “2 Chill Restaurant.” Hernandez said after years of working in the restaurant and hotel industry, she wanted to open a business of her own. That’s exactly what she’s doing now.

Hernandez said it’s been a challenge to get up and running but they are excited to welcome the community into their restaurant. They want to share a variety of international foods, while also using fresh ingredients.

“Our idea is to do it like as healthy as possible, like using very fresh ingredients and something different, like a fusion of international cuisine.”

The community has already been out supporting the restaurant and Hernandez said that means a lot. Despite just opening, she said they are already looking to the future of hosting live music and having a speak easy in the basement.

For more information on 2 Chill, you can find its website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke doctor sentenced for over-prescribing opioids
FILE: Roanoke City School Buses
School bus driver relieved from route after child improperly let off bus
SNAP
Benefits loaded for Virginia SNAP beneficiaries getting emergency allotment for November
Former Fleming Principal and Coach George Miller
Former Fleming principal, football coach Miller dies
Handcuffs graphic
Search of home in NW Roanoke yields illegal drugs; two in custody

Latest News

State lawmakers consider record surplus as they look toward 2022 session
Banners with the Dabney S Lancaster name hang at the Clifton Forge campus.
New name approved for Virginia community college
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) says infrastructure bill will fund improvements to Interstate...
Warner highlights benefits of infrastructure bill
Meteorologist Ian Cassette explains what to expect with Friday morning's lunar eclipse
Skies clear just in time for tonight’s Lunar Eclipse