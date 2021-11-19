“2 Chill Restaurant” joins the scene in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of downtown Roanoke’s newest restaurants is up and running after a soft opening in late October.

Anny Hernandez and Jonathan Shannon are the owners of “2 Chill Restaurant.” Hernandez said after years of working in the restaurant and hotel industry, she wanted to open a business of her own. That’s exactly what she’s doing now.

Hernandez said it’s been a challenge to get up and running but they are excited to welcome the community into their restaurant. They want to share a variety of international foods, while also using fresh ingredients.

“Our idea is to do it like as healthy as possible, like using very fresh ingredients and something different, like a fusion of international cuisine.”

The community has already been out supporting the restaurant and Hernandez said that means a lot. Despite just opening, she said they are already looking to the future of hosting live music and having a speak easy in the basement.

For more information on 2 Chill, you can find its website here.

