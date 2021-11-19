97 new jobs expected with nuclear manufacturer expansion in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - BWX Technologies, Inc., a supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government, will make a multimillion-dollar investment to create a manufacturing and research and development center to showcase its services and technology in Campbell County, according to Governor Ralph Northam. The new center, called the BWXT Innovation Campus, will be on an 11-acre property adjacent to the company’s existing facility.

“Campbell County and Central Virginia have been home to our thriving nuclear manufacturing business for 65 years,” said BWXT. Government Operations President Dr. Rob Smith. “BWXT plans to continue to invest locally in the company, our employees, community partners and schools to extend that legacy. We’re grateful for the support of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Campbell County, and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.”

Virginia competed with three other states for the project, which is expected to create 97 jobs with an “average expected salary of more than $115,000 per year,” according to Northam.

“BWXT’s continued investments in the Commonwealth are a testament to our world-class higher education institutions and talented workforce,” said Governor Northam. “When we invest in people, companies invest in Virginia—and that is exactly what has happened. We look forward to BWXT’s continued success.”

“It is exciting to see BWXT expand and diversify its already extensive operations in central Virginia and Campbell County with this new Innovation Campus,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The creation of 97 new, high-paying jobs is a welcome addition to the region’s economy. We thank BWXT for its investment in the Commonwealth and look forward to our continuing partnership with the company.”

BWXT plans to relocate 150 employees from nearby facilities to the new campus, according to Northam, as well as its Nuclear Services Group and research, development, and production center for new microreactors and nuclear fuels designed for space exploration and national security. BWXT plans to invest in capital improvements to the facility through 2023.

“Campbell County is excited to join our state and regional partners to celebrate the expansion of BWXT,” said Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers. “BWXT has a long history in Campbell County, and we are grateful for its strong corporate citizenship as both an employer and a supporter of community programs. We look forward to the continued growth and advancement that this remarkable investment will bring to the nuclear technology field and to our region.”

“BWXT is a long-time innovator and partner in the Lynchburg region, and an excellent employer,” said Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance Chief Executive Officer and Chief Economic Development Officer Megan Lucas. “This was a competitive project between Virginia and three other states, and the fact that our region was selected speaks volumes about the competitive advantages our region provides. We are proud that BWXT continues to choose to invest into our region of Virginia. This new Innovation Campus will retain young, local talent from area universities and create many quality jobs and new technologies that will propel us to greater heights in healthcare, energy, and space exploration.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.